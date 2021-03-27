20-year-old killed following shooting in Richmond County

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following an early morning shooting in Thomson.

At 2:12 a.m. Saturday morning, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to 2300 block of Poteet St. in reference to shots being fired and one person injured.

Deputies found the victim, Tyler Shank, 20, of Thomson, lying on the floor with an apparent gunshot wound and he was unresponsive.

He was transported to Augusta University Medical Center for medical treatment where he later died.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Dashawn Curti,s, 25, of Augusta shot Shank. Curtis is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Curtis has been booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

An autopsy on Shank will be performed.