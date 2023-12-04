WRENS, Ga. (WJBF) – 14 people have been arrested in Wrens and 6 more are still wanted on various charges.

These charges include: multiple counts of Aggravated Assault, various gun related charges, Georgia State Gang Act as well as Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.

This investigation began on July 6th, 2023, after a series of shootings took place within the city limits of Wrens.

The City of Wrens Police Department along with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office have been investigating since that date. Some of these crimes date back as far as August 2022.

As of December 1st, the City of Wrens Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Community Supervision, and the City of Grovetown Police conducted an operation in an effort to arrest these individuals.

At this time, 14 have been apprehended.

Authorities say this has been a very extensive investigation and more arrests are expected to follow as it continues to unfold.

This is a developing story.