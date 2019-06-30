2-year-old killed after being struck by car in South Carolina church parking lot

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) — A 2-year-old is dead following a car crash in a South Carolina church parking lot Sunday, June 30.

The incident happened on South Eaddy Ford Road in Johnsonville community of Florence County, according to ABC affiliate WPDE. The coroner confirmed the child’s death, the station added.

Officials are still attempting to figure out what led up to the incident, according to WMBF.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s real-time database of collisions, the status of the collision at 220 S Eaddy Ford Road is listed as “followup.”

We’re learned the location is Mt. Moriah Christian Church.