AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 2 suspects wanted for aggravated assault and robbery.

According to the sheriff’s office, the robbery happened Nov. 19 on the 1800 block of Marvin Griffin Rd.

The suspects are 19-year-old Demarion Miller and 17-year-old Chaz Kelly. Both are known to frequent the Apple Valley and Jennings Homes areas. They are considered armed and dangerous.

Miller is described as being 5’9″ tall and around 135 lbs. Kelly is 5’10” tall and around 155 lbs.

If you have any information about the suspects or know where they may be, contact the sheriff’s office at 706-821-1020.