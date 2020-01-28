2 teens killed and a 3rd critically injured in Saluda, SC

SALUDA, Sc (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned 2 young men were killed and a 3rd remains in critical condition after a crash Monday night.

Drayton Wade Black, 17, and Jaden Coleman, 16, both died at the scene, while Jaden’s brother was taken to Prisma Health Richland Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Black was a senior and Jaden was a sophomore at Saluda High School.

Per the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the 3 were driving on Long Road at US Highway 378 (Columbia Highway) around 10:15pm when the accident happened. The driver of the 2007 Chevy Silverado lost control and hit a tree.

The collison is still under investigation by the Saluda County Coroner’s Office and SC Highway Patrol.

NewsChannel 6 will continue to update this developing story.