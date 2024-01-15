AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken Public Safety Officers are investigating a shooting at an Aiken gas station.

According to officials, the incident happened around 10:52 Monday morning at the Murphy’s USA at 3575 Richland Avenue West.

Investigators do not feel that there is any threat to the public at this time as evidence points to this being an attempted murder suicide.

NewsChannel 6 has also learned that an off-duty Aiken County Sheriff’s Deputy was nearby and intervened.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is leading the investigation.

This is a developing story.