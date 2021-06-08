$2 Scratch-off wins Aiken resident $30,000

COLUMBIA, SC (WJBF) – An Aiken lottery player spent $2 on a scratch-off ticket and won $30,000.

“My eyes and mouth flew open,” the winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials when she uncovered the top prize.

She says she only buys $2 lottery tickets and brought the winning 7-11-21® LIVE! ticket from the Circle K Stores #5351 on E. Pine Log Rd. in Aiken. She plans to save the winnings.

“I’d like to win me another one,” she said.

Circle K Stores #5351 in Aiken received a commission of $300 for selling the claimed ticket.

The winner overcame odds of 1 in 480,000 to win the second top prize of $30,000 in the ($2) 7-11-21® LIVE! game. Three more top prizes remain in the game.