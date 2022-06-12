RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Authorities are investigating two shootings in Augusta.

According to the coroner’s office, the first incident happened at 10th and Broad Street on Sunday, June 12. The victim was shot at least once and died at the scene just before 3 a.m.

The second shooting took place at 11th and Grand Blvd. The victim was shot at least once, as well. The victim died at the scene just after 4 a.m.

An autopsy is scheduled at the GBI Lab for both victims.

Right now, authorities say it’s not clear whether the two incidents are connected. The identities of the victims have not been released.

Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated on this developing story.