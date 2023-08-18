AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Saturday, August 19, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., the Greater Young Zion Medical Ministry presents the first event in a two-part program on how lung cancer is impacting the African American community and what can be done about it.

HEAL Collaborative and AMGEN are partnering with GA to educate the local community on the impact lung cancer has on the African American community. Studies show that anyone, regardless of smoking history, can get lung cancer. Lung cancer is the cancer with the highest mortality rate, in which African Americans make up the most deaths.

Saturday, August 19, the topics will include early detection, disparities, and navigation.

Next Saturday, August 26, the topics will include biomarker testing, clinical trials, and policy.

Both parts of the program will be held at the Greater Young Zion Baptist Church at 405 Sand Bar Ferry Road in Augusta.

Both events will be Free and open to the public, though registration is required. Those interested in participating can sign up at www.AugustaLungCancer.eventbrite.com.