2 new schools could be headed to North Augusta soon

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — North Augusta is growing and the school district is looking to keep up with the momentum.

“The population in Aiken County has been moving toward the Western end of the County,” Aiken County School’s Mike Rosier told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk.

After seeing that trend, school leaders want to make sure they are prepared, by building the Highland Springs facility for elementary and middle school students.

“Class size is always something important that we are always taking into consideration and looking at across the school district. So, you know, construction of two new schools will, will certainly help in lowering those class size numbers,” Rosier added.

The 50+ acre property sits between Old Sudlow Lake and Belvedere Clearwater Roads. The project still has to be approved by the City Council, but once that happens, work here will begin. The total project will cost around $70 million. The middle school project, which would begin first, will be around $51 million, and the elementary project around $20 million.

“The Highland Springs was included in the $90 million bond referendum that passed, so the majority of the funds needed for the project will come from there. And then those will be supplemented, by 8 percent monies and cyclical monies that the district receives,” Rosier shared.

Taxes for people who live in the area are not expected to be impacted.