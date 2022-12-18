ATLANTA (AP) — Police in Atlanta say two teenage boys have been shot dead and three more minors were wounded in a shootout at an apartment complex that originated as a dispute online.

Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. says officers responded to the complex in the city’s southwest Saturday evening.

Two victims died at the scene, and the others were hospitalized. Hampton says the dead were two boys, ages 14 and 16; the wounded were two boys, 11 and 15, and a 15-year-old girl.

Hampton says the incident stemmed from “a dispute on social media that escalated to gunfire.”

He adds that both sides were armed, and multiple people were shooting.