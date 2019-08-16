2 men seen rummaging through vehicles in Barnwell

BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) — The Barnwell Police Department is searching for the suspects seen rummaging through vehicles in the area.

Details are limited but authorities say the incident took place early Friday morning on Westfield Street, inside the Galilee Estates area. “None of the cars were stolen, but some were rummaged through as the suspects were looking for stuff to steal,” officials said.

Photos were taken from cameras in Heathwood, on the Lake area, that captured images of the suspects.

If you have any information, contact the Barnwell Police Department.

“A joint investigation with Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office is ongoing,” officials added.