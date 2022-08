RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — An investigation is underway following a shooting in Augusta.

Authorities say on Sunday, August 28, at 12:36 a.m., Richmond County Deputies responded to the 2400 block of Nordahl Drive, near Windsor Spring Road, and found two male victims with gunshot wounds, both non-life-threatening.

Both victims were transported to Augusta University Medical Center.

There is no suspect information available.