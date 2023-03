AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – On Sunday, March 19th at 1:09 pm, Richmond County Deputies responded to the Post Office located at 3301 Wrightsboro Road in reference to a single vehicle accident.

According to authorities, the vehicle entered the parking lot, struck the curb and a tree, and then overturned onto its roof.

The driver and passenger were transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

No further information is available at this time.