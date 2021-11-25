2 found dead in Screven County pond

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — An investigation is underway after a vehicle was found in a pond with two people inside.

Authorities say on November 23 at approximately 3:00 p.m., the Screven County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a suspicious vehicle at an address on Whitehill Road in Screven County.

When they arrived, two people were found in a pond on the property. The victims are identified as 41-year-old, Amanda Marie Atkins and 60-year-old, Todd Wilson Lee, both of Sylvania, Ga.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Screven County Sheriff’s Office, and Screven County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate.

Meanwhile, if you have any information, contact the Screven County Sheriff’s Office at 912-564-2013.