2 police officers fired over post suggesting Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should be shot

News
Posted: / Updated:
State_of_Union_27835-159532.jpg74683851

Democratic members of Congress, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., center, arrive before President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Gretna, La. (AP) – Two Louisiana police officers have been fired over a Facebook post calling U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a “vile idiot” and suggesting that she be shot.

Gretna Police Chief Arthur Lawson announced the terminations Monday. Officer Charlie Rispoli was fired for a post saying Ocasio-Cortez “needs a round” and not “the kind she used to serve” – an apparent reference to her having once been a bartender.

Officer Angelo Varisco was fired for “liking” the post.

Lawson said an internal investigation began after he was informed of the post by The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate. The newspaper reported that Rispoli’s post included a fake story making it appear that Ocasio-Cortez said, “We pay soldiers too much.”

Lawson said the department has contacted Facebook to see whether any other officers were involved.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story