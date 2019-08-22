2 Fairfax sisters sharing what makes them unique with world

FAIRFAX, S.C. (WJBF) — Two local sisters are sharing what makes them unique with the entire world.

Ava and Logan Fullington are just like any students in Fairfax, South Carolina, but there’s one difference with Ava.

“I didn’t know a lot about albinism,” Ava and Logan’s mother Wanda Patterson told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk. “I’ve seen it on TV, I’ve seen it in magazines, but I really didn’t know what the condition is,” she added.

An event in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina helped launched a modeling career for the pair. “And at the event, I had people that reached out to me about Ava,” Lawanda recalled. “You need to get her into modeling. You need to get her some headshots and build a portfolio for her,” she said.

Then came multiple photoshoots where Ava met another Ava with albinism. Ava and Logan have most recently traveled to Italy. “We usually do it by ourselves but now we’re starting to do it together because they think we’re twins,” Logan said. But she’ll quickly tell you she’s not a fan of that.

“Because I’m older and she’s much younger than me, she said. “I’m only 3 years younger,” Ave shared.

But the trip to Italy was also nearly impossible. The journey got picked up by a South Carolina native known for promoting positive stories.

“I just helped by sharing it on social media. I shared it on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram,” Ment Nelson said.

The trip became a reality with the pair doing photo shoots and runway walks with other girls from different counties. “When you get to the end, you pose and walk back out,” Ava recalled. “We had a real-life audience,” Logan added.

One trip to myrtle beach provided a lifeline of a lifetime. Ava has since auditioned for movies, participated in a calendar and have also been featured in the upstate area.

Shawn asked Lawanda, “What is it that you want people to take away from your daughters’ journey? “I want every black and brown kid to know that it does not matter what your zip code is. It doesn’t matter what your school district is. It doesn’t matter where you’re from you can achieve any goal,” she said.

The girls are also entrepreneurs, as well. You can follow their Instagram page, here: https://www.instagram.com/beyondourcomplexion/