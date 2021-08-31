2 dead in highway collapse in Mississippi

LUCEDALE, Miss (WKRG) / (AP) – The Mississippi Highway patrol is on the scene of a highway collapse west of Lucedale.

Troopers say both lanes of Highway 26 collapsed, killing two people and injuring up to 10 others.

Rescue teams and emergency personnel are on scene searching for more survivors.

Cpl. Cal Robertson with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the collapse is around 50 to 60 feet (15 to 18 meters) in length and 20 to 30 feet (6 to 9 meters) deep.

Robertson said seven vehicles were involved in the incident and that, “some of these cars are stacked on top of each other.” Cranes will be needed to get the cars out of the hole, he said.

Robertson believes the torrential amount of rain may have caused the roadway to collapse, adding that drivers may not have seen the roadway in front of them was impassable.

Hurricane Ida, a Category 4 storm, blasted ashore Sunday as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S., knocking out power to all of New Orleans, blowing roofs off buildings and reversing the flow of the Mississippi River as it rushed from the Louisiana coast into one of the nation’s most important industrial corridors. Ida’s 150-mph (230 kph) winds tied it for the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the mainland U.S.

The identities and conditions of the of those involved in the accident have not yet been released.