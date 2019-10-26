2 dead after fiery crash on I-20 in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway are investigating a deadly crash in Aiken County, South Carolina.

Troopers say the incident happened on I-20, at the 24-mile marker, just before 2 a.m. on Saturday, October 26.

The driver of a Ford SUV traveling east ran off of the right side, struck a tree, and the vehicle overturned on its passenger side. The vehicle then caught fire.

“After the fire was extinguished two individuals were found inside the vehicle, due to extensive thermal injuries no sort of identification could be made, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

The Highway Patrol is working to learn the cause of the crash and identify the vehicle.

The two victims will be autopsied in Newberry, Ables added.