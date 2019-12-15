2 dead, 2 children injured following crash in Windsor

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Two people are dead following a traffic accident in Aiken County, Saturday night.

Authorities say the crash happened at approximately 8:48 p.m. on the 4000 block of Charleston Hwy., Windsor and involved two vehicles.

The driver and passenger in one of the vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two children in the same car were taken to Augusta University Medical Center in serious condition.

“The names of the driver and passenger will be released once their families have been notified,” according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

An autopsy will be performed in Newberry on Monday.