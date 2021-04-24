2 authors unite to publish two self-help books for African American children

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — There are many self-help books out there, but is there one for children? African American couple, Katrenia ‘Sagi’ Turner and Ricky Prestige Leverett Jr. saw the need and united to publish two self-help books for children, particularly African American children.

The two books are Mrs. Turners Class on Self- Love by Katrenia ‘Sagi” Turner and Amir’s Hidden Superpower: A Book About Mind Power by Ricky Prestige Leverett Jr.

The authors shared that, “The goal is to teach children the power that’s already within. We want to teach emotional intelligence, meditation, visualization and gratitude. Our goal is to teach a generation the power they have within them.”

The book will launch on April 30 – May 1, 2021, at Sirius Sage in Downtown Augusta, 858 Broad St, Augusta, GA 30901. The authors will also be signing books at the event.

The pair joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk about the project.

Meanwhile, to learn more about Mrs. Turners Class on Self- Love and Amir’s Hidden Superpower: A Book About Mind Power, visit www.prestigespeaks.com. You can also find them on Instagram @Prestigespeaks. To learn more about the authors, find them on Facebook by searching either Ricky Prestige Leverett Jr. or Katrenia Turner.