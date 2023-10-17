DAVISBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – On Saturday, October 14th, around 11:57 P.M., a Washington County Deputy patrolling the Davisboro area spotted a drone flying in the area.

The deputy went and searched in the direction the drone flew, where he discovered an abandoned vehicle off of Francis Bridge Road.

Deputies later initiated a traffic stop on Brown Drive in Davisboro. After a brief investigation, it was determined that the occupants of this vehicle were involved in illegal activity at Washington State Prison.

Illegal drugs, contraband , a drone, and a weapon was discovered.

The following two people were arrested and charged:

Marcus Alexander Williams, age 47 of Decatur Georgia

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime (Felony)

Items Prohibited for Possession by Inmates (Felony)

Crossing the Guard Line with weapons , intoxicants, or drugs without consent of Warden (Felony)

Possession of Marijuana (Felony)

Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute (Felony)

Trading with Inmates (Felony)

Ta’hking Hale, age 31 of Clarkston Georgia