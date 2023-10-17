DAVISBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – On Saturday, October 14th, around 11:57 P.M., a Washington County Deputy patrolling the Davisboro area spotted a drone flying in the area.
The deputy went and searched in the direction the drone flew, where he discovered an abandoned vehicle off of Francis Bridge Road.
Deputies later initiated a traffic stop on Brown Drive in Davisboro. After a brief investigation, it was determined that the occupants of this vehicle were involved in illegal activity at Washington State Prison.
Illegal drugs, contraband , a drone, and a weapon was discovered.
The following two people were arrested and charged:
Marcus Alexander Williams, age 47 of Decatur Georgia
- Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime (Felony)
- Items Prohibited for Possession by Inmates (Felony)
- Crossing the Guard Line with weapons , intoxicants, or drugs without consent of Warden (Felony)
- Possession of Marijuana (Felony)
- Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute (Felony)
- Trading with Inmates (Felony)
Ta’hking Hale, age 31 of Clarkston Georgia
- Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime (Felony)
- Items Prohibited for Possession by Inmates (Felony)
- Crossing the Guard Line with weapons , intoxicants, or drugs without consent of Warden (Felony)
- Possession of Marijuana (Felony)
- Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute (Felony)
- Trading with Inmates (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (Felony)