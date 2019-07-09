2 Aiken County suspects arrested in Bonnie Blue Dr. shooting

AIKEN COUNTY, Sc. (WJBF) – 2 Shooting suspects are in custody in Aiken County.

Christopher Shaquaan Williams turned himself in this morning.

He is facing several charges including Attempted Murder in a shooting that happened on June 27th.

Investigators say a man was found shot at a home on Bonnie Blue Drive in Aiken.

Deputies believe the two men were involved in an argument, when the shooting started.

Williams allegedly ran from the scene before police arrived.

Deputies say Lachelle Smith Guzman was a witness at the scene, who was later accused of robbing the victim before the shooting happened.

She faces several charges including Attempted Murder and Attempted Armed Robbery.