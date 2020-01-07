2 accused of trying to cash in fake $100K scratch-off ticket

LOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Flowood Police Department identified the two suspects accused of trying to cash in a fake $100,000 scratch-off ticket.

47-year-old Odis Latham and 48-year-old Russell Sparks, both of Columbus, MS, have been charged with conspiracy to commit-felony and uttering counterfeit instrument over $1,000.

Police said Latham was also charged with false ID information.

Both suspects are being held at the Rankin County Jail with no bond. They’re both scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, January 7.

Otis Latham



Russell Spark

The men are accused of using super glue to attache winning numbers to a losing ticket. A spokesperson with the lottery corporation said the men tried to cash in the ticket on Monday, January 6.

The Mississippi Lottery office in Flowood contacted Flowood Police about the incident.