EVANS, Ga (WJBF)- While traffic near Augusta national Golf Club will clear up this evening, it will pick up at the other end of Washington Road, in Columbia County. That’s because the 19th annual Rock Fore! Dough concert is tonight at Evans Towne Center Park.

This Masters Week tradition isn’t just a concert. It’s a fundraiser benefiting First Tee of Augusta.

“Raising the kind of money that Rock Fore! Dough has raised and the impact that it’s had on the community- for First Tee and for that program there- but also it really, we’ve learned the very first year that this isn’t just a bunch of people from out of town. It’s really, truly a local event,” explained Joe Stevenson with Glue Stick Music.

Stevenson has been part of Rock Fore! Dough since the beginning. This year he is also in one of the bands, Voice of Harold. And while Darius Rucker won’t be performing this year, Hootie and the Blowfish, a Rock Fore! Dough staple, will be represented by Mark Bryan of Voice of Harold.

This year’s line up includes DJ Rock, Cody Webb, Voice of Harold, Sister Hazel, and headliner, country music star Riley Green. Stevenson said it’s a fun mixture of new music and old.

“We love the nostalgia part of it too. Because that just makes it- you know- having Mark Bryan from Hootie and the Blowfish, having Sister Hazel. I mean I’ve heard, since we announced Sister Hazel ‘I love Sister Hazel!'”

Last year, the concert was moved inside due to severe weather, but it looks like everything will be clear tonight.

If you haven’t already bought your tickets, they are $50 at the gate and kids under 5 are free.

Gates open at 4 p.m., and DJ Rock starts at 4:45.