AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Augusta Mini Theatre is preparing for the grand opening of the 1970 Augusta Riot Exhibit.

According to organizers, The 1970 Augusta Riot Exhibit combines research and personal testimonies to tell the story of the 1970 Augusta Riot from the perspective of the community and from revisiting evidence.

Organizers say that the exhibit includes historic photos, biographies of eye witnesses and victims families, and original art with created from oral history interviews.

“The purpose of the exhibit is to accurately preserve the important history of the largest Black uprising to occur in the Deep South region during the Civil Rights Era,” says Nefertiti Robinson, Exhibit Manager for the 1970 Augusta Riot Exhibit. “It will serve to provide a space for remembrance and education for generations to come.”

The 1970 Augusta Riot Exhibit GRAND OPENING will take place Friday, July 29th from 3 PM to 8 PM at the Augusta Mini Theatre, 2548 Deans Bridge Rd, Augusta, Georgia.

Back in May, the Department of Justice announced that they will be re-opening the 1970 Augusta Riot Cold Case.

According to the 1970 Augusta Riot Observance Committee, the DOJ is actively investigating the killings of Charles Oatman and the Augusta Six.