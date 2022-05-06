AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) – The 1970 Augusta Riot Exhibit is coming to the Augusta Mini Theatre for the viewing public just in time for the 52nd anniversary of the 1970 Augusta Riot.

According to Nefertiti Robinson, the Exhibit Manager, the 1970 Augusta Riot Exhibit combines research and personal testimonies to tell the story of the 1970 Augusta Riot from the perspective of the community and from revisiting evidence Including historic photos, biographies of eye witnesses and victims families, and original art created from oral history interviews.

Organizers say the purpose of the exhibit is to accurately preserve the important history of the largest Black uprising to occur in the Deep South region during the Civil Rights Era. It will serve to provide a space for remembrance and education for generations to come.

The Augusta Mini Theatre will host a preview of the exhibit on Wednesday, May 11th from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M.

There will be another opening from June 10th-12th at 7 P.M. in conjunction with the stage play “Caged”, but this viewing is only for patrons who purchase tickets for the stage play.

The Augusta Mini Theatre will post a full tour schedule for July at a later date.