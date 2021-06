BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a shooting in Barnwell County.

Details are limited, but according to Coroner Denise Gibson, 19-year-old Tyqueyveon Badger died following a shooting early Saturday morning in Blackville.

An autopsy is scheduled in Newberry this week.

