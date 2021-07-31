19-year-old charged with assault by mob after apparent attack by 7-8 people in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged after a group of seven to eight people apparently attacked two victims in the Burgess area of Horry County, according to police.

For all your latest breaking news and local headlines sign up for our daily NEWSLETTER

Anthony Dale Joseph Koszela, 19, of Surfside Beach, was arrested Thursday and charged with third-degree assault and battery by a mob and third-degree assault and battery.

Police were called May 30 to Southbury Drive in the Burgess area for reports of an assault, according to a police report. The victims told police a group of seven to eight people got out of a vehicle and assaulted them.

No other details about the assault were provided and no other arrests have been announced.

Koszela is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $1,500 bond as of Friday afternoon, according to booking records.