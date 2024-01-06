AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle accident that has claimed the life of a Graniteville teenager.

Authorities say the incident happened just after midnight on Saturday, January 6 on Schley Street at Monroe Street in Warrenville.

A 2000 Toyota Tacoma truck was traveling west on Schley Street when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, struck a ditch, and overturned ejecting the driver. The driver, identified as 18-year-old Tanner Miller, was pronounced deceased on the scene from blunt-force injuries.

The Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol continue the investigation.

A toxicology analysis is pending.