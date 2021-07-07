18-year-old arrested in shooting on 9th Avenue in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – 18-year-old Aquinas Renardos Bush Jr. was arrested Tuesday following a shooting on the 1000 block of 9th Avenue.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to WJBF’s breaking news email list

According to a report by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Bush has been charged in the shooting of his niece’s 29-year-old father.

On Monday, Bush allegedly got out of a car driven by the mother of the victim’s child just before the shooting began. Bush, also known as Jr, then allegedly began shooting. The victim was struck in the right thigh.

Bush fled the scene on foot, running west on 10th Avenue.

The 18-year-old is charged aggravated assault and possession of firearm or knife during commission of a crime.