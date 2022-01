COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of an accident.

According to the CCSO Facebook page, the lanes of Jimmie Dyess Pkwy near Wrightsboro Rd are blocked due to an overturned 18-wheeler.



Jimmie Dyess @ Wrightsboro Road

The drive of that rig is said to be fine.

Though there are minimal traffic problems, motorists should find an alternate route.