McDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia State patrol is investigating an accident involving a tractor trailer.

It happened just after 7:00 a.m Thursday morning on I-20 east bound near mile marker 167.

We have seen a video on social media that shows the eighteen wheeler destroyed by fire and have reached out to state patrol for more information.

No word on injuries.

At last check, there are no traffic problems.