18-wheeler goes over Augusta Canal Bridge

I-20 East between the Riverwatch Parkway Exit and South Carolina border will remain temporarily closed. According to Augusta Fire and EMA, they are working to determine what the tractor trailer was carrying at the time of the accident. A hazmat team and the Department of Environmental Protection has also been called as a precaution. Drivers are advised to seek an alternative route.

—————————————————————————————————————-

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a single vehicle traffic accident involving an eighteen wheeler that went over the canal bridge. The crash happened on I-20 Eastbound at the Augusta Canal Bridge overpass.

The driver is reported to have minor injuries.

There is possible structural damage to the bridge and the Georgia Department of Transportation is currently on the way to the scene.

I-20 Eastbound traffic is being diverted to Riverwatch Pkwy. Stay tuned to NewsChannel 6 for more on this developing story.