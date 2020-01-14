18-wheeler fire in East Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned the Augusta Fire Department is on the scene of an 18-wheeler on Bobby Jones Expressway at Laney Walker in East Augusta.

Per Richmond County dispatch, the cab of the truck is burning. They said the truck driver disconnected the cab from the tanker to avoid a possibly dangerous situation. It’s unknown what the truck was hauling.

No word on any injuries or if traffic is blocked.

NewsChannel 6 has a crew on the way to the scene, we’ll bring you more updates when then become available.