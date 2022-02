AIKEN COUNTY (WJBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is on the scene of an 18-wheeler fire on I-20 Westbound at mile marker 17.

According to the SCHP website, the right lane of I-20 is blocked.

Law enforcement is requesting a tanker truck to help extinguish the flames.

The driver of the truck is safe and there are no other injuries to report.

Motorists should find an alternate route if possible.