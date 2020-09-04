18-wheeler crash on Interstate 20 slows traffic

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – An 18-wheeler accident with another vehicle on the Westbound side of I-20 has traffic slowed significantly between the Wheeler Road and Belair Road exits.

Columbia County dispatch says it was alerted that there were injuries related to this accident, but no advisement to the extent of them.

Crews are working to clear the accident from the roadway; at least one lane is open, according to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers.

