#Update | All lanes are back open. Thankfully nobody was injured.

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – First responders are on the scene of a crash on Gordon Highway and Bobby Jones.

Traffic is backed up on Gordon Highway after a car crashed in to the back of a semi-truck.





We’re told the left north bound lane is blocked on the part of Gordon Highway that goes over Bobby Jones Expressway.

Injuries have been reported.

NewsChannel 6 has a crew on the way to the scene, we’ll bring you the latest details when as they become available.