AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Traffic heading into South Carolina on I-20 is backed up due to a lane being closed.

NewsChannel 6 has learned that a tractor-trailer ran off the side of the road into a ditch.

The eastbound right lane is closed as crews work to remove the truck.

Traffic is slow beginning at exit 1.

Motorists should be prepared for delays.