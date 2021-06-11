18-Wheeler accident causes fuel leak in Aiken County on I-20 Eastbound, expect delays

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Traffic is delayed in Aiken County along I-20 Eastbound at mile marker 9 as a result of a fuel leak following an accident involving an 18-wheeler that was carrying lumber.

According to Aiken County Dispatch, traffic along I-20 Eastbound is at a standstill as crews work to resolve the incident a few miles before reaching the Graniteville exit.

There was one reported minor injury in the initial accident. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more information as it becomes available.