18-wheeler accident at the Bobby Jones, Gordon Highway interchange

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – First responders are on the scene of a crash with injuries.
Per Richmond County dispatch, there’s an accident involving an 18-wheeler on the on-ramp to Bobby Jones Expressway from Gordon Highway.
Drivers should expect delays.
Details are limited at this time. We’ll bring you updates when they become available.
