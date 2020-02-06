18-wheeler accident at the Bobby Jones, Gordon Highway interchange

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – First responders are on the scene of a crash with injuries.

Per Richmond County dispatch, there’s an accident involving an 18-wheeler on the on-ramp to Bobby Jones Expressway from Gordon Highway.

Drivers should expect delays.

Details are limited at this time. We’ll bring you updates when they become available.

