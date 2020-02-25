17-year old missing from McCormick County

MCCORMICK, Sc (WJBF) – The McCormick County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing teen. 17 year old Victoria Moore was last seen leaving McCormick High School on Friday around 2:30pm.

She was seen getting into a silver Nissan Rouge with an unidentified black and white male.

She was last seen wearing khaki pants, red shirt, black hoodie, and carrying a multicolored back pack.

If you have any idea where she may be you’re urged to call police.

