17-year-old drowns in Richmond County

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) — The Richmond County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the teenager who drowned Saturday, June 29.

The victim is identified as Antonio Freeman, 17, of Warrenville, South Carolina.

“Freeman and friends jumped into the river just off Alberclause Dr. when Freeman began to struggle and went under,” Coroner Mark Bowen said.”The Dive Team located Freeman’s body shortly after arriving on the scene,” he added.

Freeman will be transported to the GBI Lab for an autopsy Monday.