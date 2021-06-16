17-year old charged with Aggravated Assault after a shooting in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A 17-year old from Augusta is behind bars for a shooting.

The incident happened June 11th as the victim, Kristopher Moody, was sitting in his car.

Authorities say Moody was parked on Hines St. near New Savannah Rd. when he got out of his vehicle, he heard a loud noise from behind him, and he got back into his vehicle and drove off.

Moody stated that he did not know he was shot until he walked into J. R.’s Mart located at 2078 Old Savannah Old, he then fell to the floor before calling 911.

Moody said he did not see anyone running away or vehicles driving away and did not see who shot him.

He had a gunshot wound on the right side of his chest as well as another wound in the center of his chest.

Moody was been taken to AUMC for treatment.

17-year old Farrel Lavell Crawford, III, is charged with Armed Robbery with gun, felony criminal attempt, and possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime.