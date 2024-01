AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken County man is behind bars for a crime that happened in 2022.

Arrest warrants from the Aiken County Sheriff Office state that Antonio Jones was involved in a shooting that left three teenagers dead on Wadley Drive in June 2022.

17-year-old Antonio Jones is accused of killing 17 year old Willie L. Garrett IV, 16 year old Ivan Perry, and 16 year old Cameron Carroll.

Xabian U. Bailey and Alvin Artis IV were also both arrested in this case.