BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – A 17-year-old has been arrested for involuntary manslaughter following a fight in Brunswick over the weekend.

According to the Glynn County Police Department, the altercation took place during a private party Saturday at the I-95 Toyota dealership on Millennium Boulevard.

Investigators said 41-year-old Travis Payne and Edward Hunter III, 17, were involved in a fight that caused Payne to fall and hit his head on concrete, resulting in his death.

Police said Glynn County Fire Rescue responded to the scene around 12:40 a.m. after 911 reports of an intoxicated victim who “fell and busted” his head.

The Brunswick man was transported to a local hospital where lifesaving measures were unsuccessful, police said.

On Thursday, Glynn County Police announced Hunter had been arrested after they interviewed witnesses and reviewed evidence.

With assistance from the Brantley County Sheriff’s Office, he was taken into custody Thursday morning at his home in Waynesville, located about 30 miles west of Brunswick.

Hunter faces an affray charge in addition to involuntary manslaughter.