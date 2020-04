(ABC News) – The state of New Jersey will begin investigating the Andover Rehabilitation nursing home in Sussex County after a number of bodies were removed this week.

One of the two buildings of Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center, in Andover N.J., April 15, 2020.One of the two buildings of Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center, in Andover N.J., April 15, 2020.Gregg Vigliotti/The New York Times via Redux

According to police, the first clue was a request for 25 body bags.

Investigators initially discovered five bodies in the facility’s holding area.

In subsequent days they were tipped off to a body being stored in a shed. No bodies were seen in the shed but investigators then found another 12 bodies in the holding area.