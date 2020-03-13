16th annual Rock Fore Dough concert postponed, artist Train committed to return in October

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned the 2020 Rock Fore Dough Concert has been postponed.
Per the board, the April 7th headlining artist, Train, has committed to return for a concert in the CSRA in October.
For more information on the concert click here.
Latest Headlines:
- Some US colleges cancel, postpone graduation over virus, including SCAD
- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cleveland postponed
- Orlando Bloom announces he’ll be quarantined upon return to US
- Fake online coronavirus map infects computers with malware
- Comcast to offer free internet to low-income families during coronavirus pandemic