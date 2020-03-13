Live Now
#LIVE | NewsChannel 6 Noon News streaming NOW

16th annual Rock Fore Dough concert postponed, artist Train committed to return in October

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned the 2020 Rock Fore Dough Concert has been postponed.

Per the board, the April 7th headlining artist, Train, has committed to return for a concert in the CSRA in October.

For more information on the concert click here.

Latest Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story