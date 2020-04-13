169th Fighter Wing plans training in different areas over SC

MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, S.C. (AP) – Officials with the South Carolina Air National Guard say some areas of central South Carolina may hear the base’s jets more than usual.

The Guard says some of the airspace its 169th Fighter Wing traditionally uses to train is closed, so the jets will make more flights over areas around Columbia.

The flights by the F-16 Fighting Falcon fighters will be in different areas over the next several weeks.

The 169th Fighter Wing is responsible for providing around the clock alerts if anything unknown enters United States airspace.

About 1,400 people serve in the South Carolina Air National Guard, which is located at McEntire Joint National Guard Base between Columbia and Sumter.