16-year old shot and killed on Plantation Road in Augusta identifed

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigation the shooting death of a 16-year old.

The incident happened Monday, November 1st.

RCSO deputies responded to the 2400 block of Plantation Road, off of Windsor Springs Road, in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, they located 16-year-old, Tekeil Lee Jr., with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Augusta University Medical Center E.R.

He was pronounced dead at 3:47 am on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Police have not released any information about a suspect.

If you know anything about this incident, please contact the RCSO at 706-828-1020 or 706-828-1080.